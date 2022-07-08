Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

META opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.