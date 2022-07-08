Metronome (MET) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $4,879.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

