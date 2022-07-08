Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.83) to €9.80 ($10.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.35) to €10.70 ($11.15) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.04) to €10.80 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($9.90) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

