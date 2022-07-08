MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
MGF opened at $3.53 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
