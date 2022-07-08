MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.67 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

