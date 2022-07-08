Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.85 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

