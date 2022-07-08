Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $312.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

