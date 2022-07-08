Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5,330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.