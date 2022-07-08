Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

