MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $160.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

