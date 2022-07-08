MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $163.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.