MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

