MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 1.25% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

