MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

