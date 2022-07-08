MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.05. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

