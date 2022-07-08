MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.19. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

