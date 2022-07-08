MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,220 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

