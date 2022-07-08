MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

