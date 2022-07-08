MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

RYF opened at $54.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06.

