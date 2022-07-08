MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,557,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27.

