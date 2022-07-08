MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SOXX stock opened at $352.12 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

