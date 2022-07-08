Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $7.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00546503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

