Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.04. 14,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

