Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

