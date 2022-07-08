Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.11. 214,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,810,190. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.