Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 348,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,532,701 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
