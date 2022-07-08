Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 348,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,532,701 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

