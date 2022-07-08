Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,548,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,241,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00.
MRNA traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
