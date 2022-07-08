Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,548,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,241,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00.

MRNA traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

