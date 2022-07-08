Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 3.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

