Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.41

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.41 and traded as low as $79.00. Moog shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.79 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Moog’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.