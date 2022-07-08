More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.00

More Coin (MORE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $35,094.46 and approximately $149.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

