MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $41.97 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.06 or 1.00041787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.