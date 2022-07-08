Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,639,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,849 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 169,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,911 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

