Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $5,903.71 and $66.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.01233070 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.