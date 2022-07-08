Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Up 0.1%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 252,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 83,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Music Acquisition by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Music Acquisition by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

