My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $714,186.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00513064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,180,757 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

