Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,755 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40.
NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 445,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,259. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
