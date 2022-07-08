Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of DH stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

