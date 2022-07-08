Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.76. 58,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.