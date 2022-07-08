New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

