NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 4.3%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,018,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,354,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 54.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

