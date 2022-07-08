Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 119,200 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 152,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 46,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

