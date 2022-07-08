Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 21,507 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.71. 1,770,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,178,836. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

