Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $58.63. 8,515,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.