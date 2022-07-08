Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

