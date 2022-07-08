Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 484.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLAC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.35. 6,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

