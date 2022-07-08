Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 20,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 18,779.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

SPIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,005. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

