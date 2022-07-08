Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 67,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

