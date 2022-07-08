Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,825. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

