Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.40. 2,350,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,049,464. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average of $335.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

