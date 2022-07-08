Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 67,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.14. 140,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

